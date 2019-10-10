Southern Command Territorial Army Banner awarded to 154 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The coveted 'Southern Command Territorial Army Banner' for the year 2018-19 has been awarded to 154 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Bihar.

A press note from the Army's Southern Command said, "Brigadier Sanjeev Tiwari, Commander Territorial Army Group Head Quarters Southern Command gave the banner to Colonel Upjit Singh Randhawa, Commanding Officer, Major Bharat Singh Shekhawat, and Subedar Major MN Mohanta at Pune on October 5."

"The battalion located at Port Blair has been adjudged the best Territorial Army Battalion amongst all Territorial Army units of the Southern Command. The prestigious award encompasses all the aspects involving operating, training, administration and documentation as the competitive parameters," the press note added. (ANI)

