Southern railway diverts several train routes due to water overflow in Tada-Sullurupeta section of Chennai divison

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): railway">Southern railway and railway">south-central railway have notified for diversion of trains due to overflowing of water above the danger level at Bridge in Tada-Sullurupeta Section of Chennai Central division.

According to the press release from South Western Railway, the diversion was made in the following routes.

Danapur-KSR Bengaluru superfast express special commenced journey from Danapur diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.



Kamakhya-Yesvantpur express special from Kamakhya diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Danapur-KSR Bengaluru express special commenced journey from Danapur diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Perambur, MGR Chennai Central and Jolarpettai.

Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati Express Special commenced journey from Bengaluru Cantonment diverted to run via Perambur, MGR Chennai Central, Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur. (ANI)

