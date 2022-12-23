Southern Railway stops plying of trains on Pamban bridge due to high-speed winds

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 (ANI): Keeping in view the safety of the passengers, Southern Railway Madurai Division has issued a red alert for trains to ply at Pamban bridge.

Due to the increased wind speed, Southern Railway has banned trains on Pamban Bridge, according to a statement by Madurai Division of Southern Railway.

As the speed of wind increased yesterday in Rameswaram Island, strong winds began blowing in the Pamban Bridge area.



As a result, passenger trains from Madurai and Trichy were halted at Ramanathapuram and express trains from Chennai were not allowed to depart from Rameswaram.

In a test run to ensure safety, a train without passengers was sent from Rameswaram this morning through the Pamban Bridge.

Madurai Division of Southern Railway has announced that the trains will run again after the arrival of railway engineers and the test run. (ANI)

