Southwest monsoon hits Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram, [India], June 8 (ANI): After a week's delay the Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala coast today.

Lakshadweep and several parts of Kerala have received a heavy amount of rainfall during the past 3 days,, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea including Kerala and some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Southwest, Southeast, East-central and Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours" the IMD in a release.

IMD also issued a warning bulletin for fishermen of Kerala that said, "Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast, Lakshadweep, Maldives area, southeast Arabian Sea & Gulf of Mannar."

Conditions are also becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest monsoon into the Southern parts of Northeast India during next 48 hours.

Moreover, Orange alert has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and Yellow alert (heavy rain) has been issued in seven districts for June 9 and in five districts for June 10. (ANI)