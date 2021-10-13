Southwest monsoon withdrawn from many states, says IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the synoptic situation indicates that the South-west monsoon has been withdrawn over many states.

"Synoptic situation indicates that South-West monsoon has been withdrawn over many states including Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Manipur, and some parts of Telangana (up to Hanamkonda), Mizoram and Tripura," K Nagaratna, Director, IMD-Hyderabad, told ANI.



She further said that the cyclonic circulation persists over the Andaman sea and adjoining areas.

"A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form in the next 48 hours. And after that, within 24 hours, it is likely to hit coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha around October 15," Nagaratna said.

"Light to moderate rains and scattered thunderstorm activities are expected in parts of few districts of Telangana on October 16," she added. (ANI)

