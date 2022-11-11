SP chief Akhilesh Yadav writes to Election Commission on tampering of voter's list in UP polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that a large number of supporters of Samajwadi Party voters were "wrongly removed" from the voter list in the 2022 assembly elections in which the party lost to BJP earlier this year.

In a six-page letter to the Election Commission Akhilesh Yadav demanded an inquiry on the alleged cases of tampering with voter lists.



Akhilesh Yadav sent the documents including the proof of those names and the reply to the complaints made to the Chief Electoral Officer, Lucknow and the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi in this regard.

"A demand was made to investigate the information received from workers, supporters, citizens and media reports about depriving voters of voting, but no investigation was done," read the letter from the SP chief.

He has also demanded the inclusion of a representative of the Samajwadi Party at the time of the investigation. (ANI)

