SP chief was hurt when Yogi Adityanath took actions against criminals, mafias in UP: Smriti Irani

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav while lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking actions against criminals and mafias in the state.

The minister flagged off the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur today.

Addressing the yatra, Irani said, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was not hurt when farmers were troubled, mafia were looting poor people, women were sexually assaulted. He was hurt when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ran a bulldozer over criminals and mafias in the state."



"Adityanath worked for the welfare of people. He took actions on criminals and mafias because people here wanted to do so," she said.

In her rally, she said, "Hindu is not the one who wears Janeu (sacred thread) over the coat when the election comes. But the Hindu is the one who blesses Ujjwala in the house of the poor. And if it gets the road constructed, then people of every religion should walk together on it."

The six Yatras were inaugurated by the BJP's top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

