SP dissolves all national, state units with immediate effect

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday dissolved all the national and state units of the party with immediate effect, months after the party faced Lok Sabha poll debacle.

The party, however, has retained Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam Patel.

The SP has also dissolved its state presidents, youth and women wings, student councils and other executives with immediate effect.

It is being speculated that all units will be reshuffled.

Of the alliance partners, Mayawati-led BSP won 10 seats while Akhilesh Yadav's SP bagged 5 seats and the smallest of the partners Rashtriya Lok Dal couldn't open its account in the polls. (ANI)