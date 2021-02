Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expelled Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav from the party for six years.



"Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has expelled Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Yadav from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities and hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)," read a statement from the SP. (ANI)