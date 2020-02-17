SP leader blames UP govt for Akhilesh Yadav's security breach, BJP refutes charges

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MLA Ahmed Hasan on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of compromising the security of SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at an event in Kannauj on Saturday.

However, state cabinet minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza refuted the charge and said that everyone was safe in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reign.

Speaking to media outside the UP Assembly, Ahmed Hasan said: "BJP can stoop to any low in UP. Officials are being misused. Akhilesh Yadav's security was compromised by the BJP government."

"A 'jungle raj' has been established ever since the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. There is chaos all around. Police is being used against the opposition," he added.

The UP Assembly on Monday witnessed an uproar after Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the matter of the breach of Akhilesh Yadav's security.

A man on Saturday went near the dais and started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans when Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a gathering in Kannauj.

BJP leader Mohsin Raza responded to the Opposition's allegations and said: "It is laughable that people who created fear when they were in power are now claiming their security is being compromised."

Raza said everyone was "safe" under Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

"Lord Rama is an inspiration for all. If they are seeking security from 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, they should leave Uttar Pradesh and look for other places to live in," Raza added. (ANI)

