SP leader files petition in Allahabad HC seeking CBI enquiry in Vikas Dubey's encounter

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A petition seeking a CBI enquiry in the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by the Special Task Force (STF) Uttar Pradesh was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Friday by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abhishek Som.

The petitioner has sought "direction to the respondents to lodge first information report against responsible police persons and conduct the investigation of the matter to some Independent

Agency or to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair and impartial investigation."

The petition raised questions on the manner in which the encounter was carried out, terming it a 'fake encounter' and said that the Supreme Court has held that "fake encounter is like cold-blooded murder."

It further accused the police department of having made a "false and fabricated story for saving police officers."

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur encounter case. She further slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the latter has turned Uttar Pradesh into "Apradh Pradesh" and criminals like Vikas Dubey are being "shielded by people in power".

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)