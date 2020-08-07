Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow due to urinary tract infection, according to Medanta Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor.
Kapoor said that Yadav's overall health is stable. (ANI)
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:51 IST
