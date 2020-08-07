SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:51 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow due to urinary tract infection, according to Medanta Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor.
Kapoor said that Yadav's overall health is stable. (ANI)

