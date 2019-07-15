Neeraj Shekhar
Neeraj Shekhar

SP leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:19 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar has resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted, officials said here on Monday.
They said that Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and told him that he was resigning voluntarily.
Shekhar had over a year left of his term in the Rajya Sabha and was to retire in November next year.
There is speculation that he might join the BJP. (ANI)

