SP leaders meet state election commission over Azamgarh incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): A delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders led by State President of SP Naresh Uttam Patel reached the State Election Commission office in Lucknow late on Wednesday night.

"We have given a memorandum about the Azamgarh incident and asked the Election Commission to conduct fair counting of votes and not let India's democracy be tarnished," said Patel.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official Twitter handle that a car carrying 10,000 plain ballot papers was trying to enter a strong room in Azamgarh after switching off its headlights. (ANI)