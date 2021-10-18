SP MLA backed by BJP elected UP Assembly Deputy Speaker

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party's MLA Nitin Agarwal, who is backed by the BJP, has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday.



The election for the Deputy Speaker commenced on Monday at Vidhan Sabha hall.

The Uttar Pradesh government had called a special one-day Assembly session today from 11 am to 1 pm to hold the election for the deputy speaker's post, which has remained vacant for 14 years.

The SP had fielded Narendra Verma against Agarwal for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Assembly. (ANI)

