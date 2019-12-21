Spa raided in Mumbai, 9 girls rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A team of Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has raided a spa in Prabhadevi area in Mumbai and rescued nine girls from there.

The owner of the spa has been arrested and a case has been registered on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Anti Narcotics Cell Mumbai, Shivdeep Lande in a statement said, "On Friday evening, an ANC team raided Rejunva Spa in Prabhadevi in Mumbai. It's a high profile spa operating out of a plush residential tower in south-central Mumbai."

"Nine girls were rescued and cash worth Rs 12,150 was seized from the spa. A notice vide CrPc section 46(4) was issued against the main girl who controlled all activities. At the time of registration of the offence the owner, Salim Sheikh was shown wanted but he was subsequently nabbed and placed under arrest," he said.

A case has been registered Under PITA (Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act) sections 3,4,5,7(1)B, IPC 370,34 at Dadar Police Station. (ANI)

