Speaker advises MPs to get COVID-19 test done 72 hours before monsoon session of Parliament

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called upon MPs to get a COVID-19 test done 72 hours before the start of the Parliament session next month.

Talking to the media here, he said employees of Parliament will be also be tested for COVID-19 seventy-two hours before the start of the session.

"I advise all MPs to get their COVID-19 test and also of their staff done 72 hours before the start of the session. There will be an arrangement for testing in the Parliament premises," Birla said.

The Speaker said that the pandemic has posed a major challenge to the functioning of democratic institutions across the world.

"We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the session by following COVID-19 related guidelines. Comprehensive preparations have begun for the session. Our effort is to make the House run safely with comprehensive health security arrangements," he said.

The Speaker said that consultations have also been held with organisations like ICMR.

Sources said that media passes for central hall have been suspended for the session. They said Question Hour might be suspended and a final decision on this will be taken by the government.

The decision concerning conduct of zero hour will be taken after discussions with political parties, the sources added.

The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings. (ANI)