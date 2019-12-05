Speaker clubs 10 questions for oral answers in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clubbed ten questions pertaining to Road Transport and Highways Ministry during the question hour so that the House could take them up together.

He clubbed question numbers 242, 244, 247, 249, 250, 253, 254, 255, 257, 258 which were listed for oral answers.

"If the House permits, then all these questions should be taken together," the Speaker said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gave answers to supplementaries raised by members.

Towards the end of question hour, the Speaker said told the minister to invite over tea those members who could not ask supplementaries and listen to their problems.

The Speaker has been insisting on taking maximum questions during question hour with short questions and informative answers by the ministers. (ANI)