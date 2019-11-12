Speaker greets people on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary eve

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday greeted the people on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

In his message, Birla said Guru Nanak Dev's divine presence and teachings show that he was way ahead of his time in his thoughts.

"Preaching that the Almighty is timeless, shapeless and omniscient, he taught that the real dharma was in the creation of a truly egalitarian society where all are equal. Radical and universal in his vision, he advocated dismantling of the walls of region, caste and community," the Speaker said.

He said much like Guru Nanak Dev's vision of oneness of mankind, the nation has always been open to everyone, "regardless of where they come from, who they are, or what they believe in".

"On this day, let us take a pledge to follow the path shown by Guru Nanak Devji, be it through charity for the destitute, or through making efforts for equal rights for all, or simply by working hard in the path of our choosing," he said. (ANI)

