Speaker Joshi has rightly said that States will have to implement CAA: Union Minister Meghwal

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday backed Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the Congress leader has said the right thing.

"The Assembly Speaker has said the right thing. This (CAA) is passed by Parliament and signed by the President of India. So, the States will have to implement it. He has stated a legal fact," Meghwal said while speaking to ANI.

Recently Joshi said the Government of India has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the State government has to implement it as under the Constitution, citizenship is a subject of the Centre, and not of the State.

"State governments can make laws only on the subjects of the Concurrent List like the Centre makes the law under the Motor Vehicle Act," he had said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly said that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the State.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)