Speaker Om Birla, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Indira Gandhi in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with senior Congress and BJP leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the Parliament on her 102nd birth anniversary.

Among the other leaders who paid their respects were Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani.

The portrait of the former prime minister was garlanded and leaders across party lines paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh also paid their respects at the Indira Gandhi Memorial, where a gathering was organised.

"Blessed with a strong and capable leadership and amazing management skills, iron lady and my dear grandmother Indira Gandhi, played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay my tribute on her birth anniversary," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. (ANI)

