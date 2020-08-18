Speaker reviews arrangements for UP assembly session amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Tuesday held a meeting to review arrangements for the second session of the 17th Legislative Assembly.

The Speaker said that all the workers of the Legislative Assembly have undergone COVID-19 tests. MLAs are also getting tested for COVID-19. All personnel engaged in security arrangements will also be tested for the virus. This time seating arrangements have been made for media persons at Tilak Hall.

He said proper arrangement for parking of vehicles has also been made.

Admission will be given at all the entrance gates of the Legislative Assembly only after screening of vehicles and thermal scanning of the members and media personnel. With this, the legislators have been requested not to bring a companion with them on the days of the session.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police, Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, Commissioner Lucknow, Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, Commissioner of Police, Sujit Pandey and Marshall were present in the meeting along with other senior police officers, District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officer.

The UP Legislative Assembly is slated to begin on August 20.

Earlier in the day, Dikshit said that the state government was well-prepared to conduct the Assembly Session and has taken several measures keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The state reported 4,336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases to 50,242 in the state. (ANI)

