Speaker urges members to raise quality of questions in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged members to raise the quality of questions in Lok Sabha.

The Speaker made the remarks after a BJP member from Madhya Pradesh asked about road connectivity concerning some temples in his constituency.

Birla said the subject apparently pertains to the state government but allowed Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to give the answer.

The Speaker, who has been pushing for short questions and informative answers from ministers, said members will also have to improve the "quality of questions" raised in the House. (ANI)