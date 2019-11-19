Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)

Speaker warns members not to speak to Chair from well of House

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:13 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 19, (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday warned members that he will be forced to take action if they try to address the chair while protesting from the well of the House.
He said there might have been instances on earlier of members speaking to the Chair from the well of the House."
"If it happens after today, I will be forced to take action," he said.
He made the remarks after urging members of Congress and some other opposition parties who were protesting near the Speaker's podium against the government to take their seats saying they were not setting a good tradition.
Members from Congress, DMK and National Conference came near the Speaker's Podium soon after the House met for the day and raised slogans.
The Congress had given an adjournment notice over the withdrawal of SPG security to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
They raised slogans such as "we want justice", "stop the attack on opposition" and "Tanashahi Bandh Karo".
The Speaker urged them to go to their seats saying that the House was discussing the issues concerning farmers and they were not participating in the discussion.
"The House is discussing issues concerning farmers. You do not want to discuss it, it is not a good tradition. I will urge you to take your seats so that the House can discuss the issue properly," he said.
When members did not relent, Birla warned that members should not talk to the chair from the well of the House. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:54 IST

