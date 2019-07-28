Representative Image
Speaker's tribunal reserves judgement in disqualification case of eight defected MLAs

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 07:11 IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Speaker's tribunal has reserved its judgement in the disqualification case of eight defected Congress MLAs who joined BJP.
The judgement has been reserved till August 3. Almost all the cases of defected Congress MLAs have been taken up at the Speaker's tribunal.
The petitions for disqualification were filed under Article 191 (2) and Para 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India in addition with rule 6 of the members of Manipur Legislative Assembly which states about disqualification on the ground of defection rule of 1996.
Similar disqualification cases were filed against MLAs Ngamthang Haokip, P Brojen, Ginsuhao and Ksh Biren by Congress MLAs K Meghachandra, Govindas Konthoujam, O Surjakumar and O Henery.
On November 8, Congress MLA Kangujam Ranjit Singh filed the petition for disqualification of MLA Oinam Lukhoi Singh who got elected from Wangoi Assembly constituency while Congress MLA DD Thaisii filed the petition for disqualification of MLA Yengkhom Surchandra.
Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar who was elected as Congress MLA but joined the BJP on the day of formation of the government is also facing disqualification case after the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president TN Haokip filed a petition for his disqualification.
In the State Assembly elections, Congress party secured 28 seats to finish as the single largest party.
The BJP, which secured 21 seats, much less than the Congress, managed to join hands with a lone Trinamool Congress MLA, Nationalist Peoples' Party (NPP), which have four MLAs, Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) which also have four MLAs and independent MLA from Jiribam along with Congress MLA Shyamkumar to form the government in the state. (ANI)

