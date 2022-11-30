Special arrangements for Navkarsi at more than 100 voting centres in Rajkot to attract Jain voters

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): As preparations for the first phase of the Assembly election in Gujarat are on in full swing, social welfare organization 'Jain Vision' in Rajkot is also making elaborate arrangements at all polling centres for voters of the community in view of the 'Navkarsi'.

As the majority of Jains observe what is known as the Ratri Bhojan Tyag, in which they do not eat anything after sunset, and have breakfast before the sunrise next morning.

This fasting called 'Navkarsi' is very common among Jains and holds great importance for the members of the Jain community.



Jain Vision social welfare organization's co-coordinator Bharat Bhai Shah said that their organization is making special arrangements at as many as 100 polling centres in Rajkot to allow people from Jain community to observe 'Navkarsi' - a traditional practice in which the majority of Jains don't eat or drink anything until 48 minutes after the sunrise, sit at one place praying, and then take food or water.

These special arrangements are to encourage people, especially youth from Jain community to come forward and cast their vote, said Shah.

Jain Vision's coordinator Milan Bhai Kothari said that they have a team of volunteers who are engaged in making the arrangements at polling booths to encourage voters for polling.

"We want maximum people to come and exercise their franchise in this election," he said.

Polling for four seats in Rajkot is scheduled to be held in the first phase of Gujarat elections scheduled on December 1. (ANI)

