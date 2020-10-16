Special arrangements for Navratri at Mata Vaishno Devi temple amid COVID-19

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Following COVID-19 protocols, special arrangements have been made for the Navratri festival at Mata Vaishno Devi temple, which will start on Saturday.

"Pony, Pithu, and Palki services have resumed. Helicopter and battery car services are operational too. Devotees coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir need a valid COVID-19 negative test report to enter the temple. We have a COVID-19 testing facility here too," Ramesh Kumar, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu told ANI.

According to the shrine board, the per-day pilgrims limit has been increased from five thousand to seven thousand and the 'Mata Vaishno Devi' app has also been launched for devotees to experience live darshan from the comfort of their homes.



Rapid Antigen Testing is being conducted for pilgrims, and masks are also mandatory as per the COVID-19 protocols.

"The sanitization and testing facility at the temple is excellent. The shrine looks beautiful and we're so happy to be present at Mata Vaishno Devi temple during Navratri festival," Shivani Rajput, a pilgrim, said.

Mata Vaishno Devi has been decorated with flowers and renowned bhajan singers will perform at the Vaishno Devi Darbar on the nine days of Navratras. (ANI)

