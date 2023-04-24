Special arrangements made to facilitate PWD and old age voters at polling booths on election day in Jalandhar: DC Jaspreet Singh

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 23(ANI): District Administration Jalandhar led by Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has launched a unique drive to encourage persons with disabilities (PWD) voters and voters aged above 100 years to make their valuable contribution in the forthcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bye-Elections by casting their votes on May 10, 2023.

Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said that election staff has embarked on a special drive to deliver 'DC Suneha' (a message from DC) to all 10526 PWD voters as well as 444 voters aged above 100 under which they are being appealed to exercise their right to franchise on the poll day i.e. May 10, 2023. In this message, voters are being apprised about all the arrangements made by the district administration to facilitate PWD and old-age voters to assist them during polls.





Giving more information, the DC said that in order to facilitate these voters the administration has also launched mobile apps namely Saksham and voter helpline which can be downloaded from the play store, through which such voters could apply for any sort of assistance from the district administration while exercising their franchise.

He further added that facilities like pick and drop, queue-less voting, Wheel Cahir, ramps, etc.., would be made available for these voters so that they do not find any difficulty to cast their votes. Furthermore, campus ambassadors have also been appointed by the administration to assist them during elections, he said, adding that the voters can also dial the voter helpline number 1950 for any sort of assistance.

The Deputy Commissioner said that nodal officers of the SVEEP program in all nine assembly constituencies would ensure complete registration of each PWD voter and they would also monitor the pick and drop facility for such voters on the day of polling (May 10) personally. He said that the administration was already in the process to install ramps and ensure the availability of wheelchairs and helpers at all polling booths. Mr Singh further said that NGOs would also be roped in for the smooth conduct of the entire process on the polling day.

He said that the administration was duty-bound to make special arrangements to facilitate PWD and old age voters at the polling booths across the district as no stone would be left unturned in this mission. (ANI)

