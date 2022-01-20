Special attention be paid to chaotic elements in view of TET: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that in view of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in the state, special attention must be paid to chaotic elements, adding that incidents like paper leaks would not be accepted.

He said that in case of such incidents, the responsibility of the everyone including the District Magistrate, Basic Education Office and in-charge of examination centre will be fixed.

"In view of TET examination, special attention must be paid to chaotic elements. Any types of incidents like paper leaks will not be accepted. On any such incident, the responsibility of everyone including the District Magistrate, Basic Education Officer, in-charge of the examination centre will be fixed: CM @myogiadityanath," said a tweet from Adityanath's office.

UP TET is scheduled to be held on January 23. Around 21 lakh candidates will take part in the examination.

Notably, the examination had been earlier scheduled on November 28 last year which was cancelled due to paper leak. (ANI)