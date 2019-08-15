Special BPM at Nathu La Pass to celebrate 73rd Independence Day

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A Special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) was held on the Indian side at the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim on 15 August 2019 to jointly celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India.

"The PLA delegation, comprising several officers and soldiers, attended the celebration. The celebration took place in an atmosphere of warmth and friendship, with the aim of enhancing mutual trust and promoting border peace and tranquillity. Beside interactions between the two Armies, cultural programme portraying the rich cultural diversity of the two countries were presented by both sides to celebrate the occasion," an official statement said.

Pleasantries were also exchanged in North Sikkim at Kongra La. Joint participation of PLA is also seen as a reciprocal gesture wherein Indian Army had earlier participated in PLA Founding Day on August 1 2019, the statement added.

Such interactions between the two armies have resulted in enhancement of goodwill and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Indian Army troops deployed in remote and high altitude areas of North Sikkim also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at different forward posts with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Besides the celebrations at Natu La and Kongra La, all ranks of Indian Army deployed in remote high altitude areas of Sikkim also celebrated Independence Day at forward posts.

In a tweet, Eastern Command of the Indian Army informed in a tweet that the Indian Army and Chinese PLA celebrated 73rd Independence Day at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army received the Chinese Army delegation who joined Independence Day celebration. (ANI)

