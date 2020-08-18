Special branch officer suspended for improper conduct with woman in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A Special Branch inspector was suspended after he was allegedly involved in improper conduct with a woman, said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

"Inspector K Chander Kumar working in Special Branch has been placed under suspension. His conduct has been improper with a lady," Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, tweeted.

He further urged the public to report misconduct by police by sharing a WhatsApp number.

"Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. Send WhatsApp msg at 9490616555. Help us identify black sheep in the police department," he further tweeted. (ANI)

