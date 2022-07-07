Special camps to be held for new voters, name change: DEO Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): District Election Officer (DEO) of Jammu, Avny Lavasa, on Thursday assured the representatives of various political parties that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be trained and sensitized regarding the post delimitation exercise and a separate camp will be organised at polling stations for the inclusion of new voters and correction in the names.

The assurance was given on the concern raised by the representatives-- regarding the inclusion of news voters, correction in names, duplication of votes, relocation of polling stations etc amongst others-- during the convening of a meeting with political parties at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Jammu.

In the meeting, Lavasa discussed the post delimitation exercises including rationalisation of polling stations, a list of draft polling stations after the formation of new constituencies, and the addition and deletion of voters in the list, amongst others.



The Deputy Commissioner informed the representatives that a list of draft polling stations after the formation of new constituencies has been released and also asked them to submit their suggestions and objections within a week.

"Summary revision would be started from September 1 and it will be concluded on September 30, she said.

Deputy DEO Mushtaq Choudhary, representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other political parties were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

