Special care should be taken of people returning from foreign countries to Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said that special measures should be taken to ensure testing and self-isolation of the people who have returned from Gulf and other foreign countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

"Large number of people from Kerala work in the Gulf and other foreign countries, so special care should be taken when they are coming back. Therefore they should not be allowed to roam around and testing, self-isolation, social distancing and other measures should be taken seriously as nobody knows who is a carrier of this disease," Chennithala told ANI here.

Kerala Police had on Wednesday arrested 2,535 people and seized 1,636 vehicles across the state over charges of violation of the countrywide lockdown.

Kerala has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total count in Kerala to 118, including six discharged.

Of the total 118 virus-infected cases reported so far in Kerala, 91 are Non-Resident Indians (NRI), who have come back to the state from overseas, eight are foreign nationals and 19 have got infected through a local contact. 12 persons have recovered completely from the disease. (ANI)

