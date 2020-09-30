Special CBI court acquits all in Babri Masjid demolition case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): All accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by the Special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

In its judgement pronounced today, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned.

Earlier today, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict.

While six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the rest 32 accused, who had been asked to be physically present in the court.

However, owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused are likely to be exempted from personally appearing in the court. (ANI)