Special CBI court to pronounce judgment in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sept 30

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The special CBI court, which was hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, will pronounce its judgment in the matter on September 30.

Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has directed all the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiar, to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.



The court had last month rejected pleas of two prosecution witnesses -- Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh -- seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri Masjid demolition case, holding that they were not victims in the matter.

Notably, the CBI has already filed its 400 page written arguments in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier extended till August 31 the tenure of special CBI Judge SK Yadav and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgment in the case by that time. The apex court had later granted another month to special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce judgement in the case. (ANI)

