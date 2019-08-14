Representative Image
Special Cell of Delhi Police arrests dreaded gangster Faizal Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Police">Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested one gangster of trans-Yamuna area, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.
"A team of Special Cell, led by Inspectors Sunil Rajain, Ravinder Joshi and Vinod Badola assisted by Sub Inspector Sunder Gautam, under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and ACP Hridaya Bhushan apprehended one of the most desperate gangsters of trans-Yamuna area, Faizal Shah," read a statement of Delhi Police">Delhi Police on Wednesday.
For the past few months, information was being received through reliable sources of an emanating gang war in trans Yamuna area between the infamous Nasir gang and Anas gang.
It was also informed that the dreaded gangster Faizal Shah has eliminated Imran, a close associate of gangster Nasir in the month of June. Then again in July, Faizal Shah executed a contract killing by eliminating one Imran Saifi along with his associates.
According to police, the gang war spilled into the streets of trans-Yamuna area. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on the arrest of Faizal Shah dated July 9, 2019, the statement added.
To develop this further, sources were carefully selected and deployed and intensive surveillance was mounted.
The efforts yielded result when, on August 12, specific information was received that Faizal will be meeting his associates near the house of dreaded gangster Abdul Nasir and that he was planning to eliminate Abdul Nasir as they had information that Abdul Nasir would be visiting his mother on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
Soon, a trap was laid and Faizal was arrested before he could execute his sinister design. Timely intervention saved many innocent lives. Faizal was found in possession of sophisticated country-made pistol of .32 bore and five live rounds, police said.
Upon this, a case under appropriate sections of law was registered at Police Station Special Cell and investigation was taken up. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:49 IST

