Special cell of Delhi police arrests notorious criminal wanted in 15 cases of ATM loot

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A team of special cell of Delhi Police arrested a notorious interstate criminal who was wanted in more than 15 cases of looting and uprooting ATMs.

The criminal named Wakil, also known as Shakil, was wanted in 15 cases in 7 states and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh police.

The police team also recovered one pistol along with four live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, the arrested accused, with his gang members, is suspected to have looted crores of rupees through these crimes.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

