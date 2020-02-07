Special court adjourns hearing of DHFL chairman's bail plea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday adjourned the bail plea of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) chairman Kapil Wadhawan for February 10.

Wadhawan has been sent to the judicial custody by the court till February 18.

Wadhawan was earlier on January 30 admitted to JJ Hospital here after he complained of high blood pressure, cough, and fever.

Wadhawan is being probed in connection with a money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

It has identified the benami properties of Mirchi including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in the UAE and 25 properties in the UK. (ANI)

