Special court admits Delhi Assembly Speaker's appeal against jail-term in 2015 house-trespass case

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A special court admitted an appeal of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and others against their conviction by a magistrate court in a house-trespassing case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while admitting the appeal, granted bail to all accused including Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The Session court also sought all case-related documents from the trial court.

On October 18, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sentenced Goel and others six months in jail for rioting and trespassing the house of a builder in East Delhi in 2015.

However, the trial court had later granted bail at a bond of Rs 10,000 to the accused who were convicted on October 11 this year.

Goel, the MLA from Shahdara, along with other accused allegedly raided realtor Manish Ghai's house in Vivek Vihar on the night of February 6, 2015, a day before the Delhi Assembly elections, on suspicion of storing liquor and other stuff for distribution ahead of Assembly polls.

In 2016, Goel and seven other people were charge-sheeted by the Delhi Police in the case. (ANI)

