Special court allows ED to interrogate Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): A special PMLA court in Kochi on Monday granted the Enforcement Directorate permission to interrogate Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS for three days in connection with a money laundering case related to the Kerala gold smuggling.

A team of ED has reached Thiruvananthapuram to interrogate the two in jail.

The ED, in its plea seeking permission to question the accused, said some information related to the involvement of former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO M Sivasankar and other high-profile persons in the smuggling of gold as well as foreign currency has come to light during the custodial interrogation of Sivasankar, Sarith, and Swapna by the customs officers.



"It has become highly necessary to question Sarith and Swapna to collect vital information. In the interest of justice, it is highly necessary to permit the investigating officer and assistant investigating officer to question Sarith and Swapna for three days at the jail," the economic offences watchdog had submitted.

Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh had last week approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, seeking a directive to the Kerala Government to provide protection to her life, alleging that she had received threats in jail.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

