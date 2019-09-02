Special court extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A special trial court here on Monday extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's CBI custody by a day till Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will hear on Tuesday the interim bail plea of Chidambaram.

The former Finance Minister was produced before the court at the end of his CBI custody, which was extended on August 30.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will also hear a petition filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's order to remand him to the CBI custody.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money laundering allegations in the case.

The Supreme Court, however, has granted him interim protection from the arrest by the ED till September 5. (ANI)

