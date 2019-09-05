Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File photo)
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File photo)

Special Court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A Special Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
CBI judge O P Saini observed that entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused is documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.
Both the accused are Members of Parliament and P Chidambaram is also the former finance and home minister of the country. Considering these factors there is no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice, it said.
The Special Court also said that agencies have also not cited any appreciable reason for such apprehension.
"Also there is no possibility of accused committing any similar crime again as they are not holding any official position in the government at present. The witnesses are also from DoT, Ministry of Finance and banks and as such there is no possibility of them being threatened or influenced by any of the accused," said the Court.
P Chidambaram is already in CBI custody in connection with INX media case in which he got no relief.
His son, Karti Chidambaram, already has bail in the INX media case which was granted to him by the Delhi High Court last year.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court rejected Chidambaram's appeal against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A Bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram.
"Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation... It's not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the top court observed.
It further stated that "economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach."
It also stated that Chidambaram can move regular bail before the trial court.
On Tuesday, the apex court had ordered maintenance of status quo in the case and directed that the CBI custody of Chidambaram be extended till September 5.
The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations.
The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".
Chidambaram, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:14 IST

PM Modi seeks participation of teaching community in curbing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought 'active support and participation' of the teaching community in curbing single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:11 IST

Mayawati trains guns at Centre over economic slowdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday raked up the issue of country's sluggish economy saying that people's purchasing power has come down because of that.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:04 IST

Punjab firecracker factory blast: People protest against govt,...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Protest erupted in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Thursday following the loss of lives in the Batala firecracker factory explosion which took the lives of at least 23 people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:56 IST

Case born out of political vendetta: Karti on P Chidambaram's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders and termed the action of investigation agencies against his father P Chidambaram in INX media case as "political vendetta".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:53 IST

Congress gears up for organisational polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Congress appears to be gearing up for organisational polls with party's General Secretary (Organisation), K C Venugopal, writing to state units seeking information about the membership drive.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:48 IST

Need to improve quality of education, learning: VP Naidu on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday stated that one of the most important issues facing the nation today is the need to improve the quality of education and learning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:48 IST

Centre prepares roadmap for development in J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A month after the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre has prepared a roadmap for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:46 IST

Kerala-based student to watch landing of Chandrayaan-2 on moon...

Kannur (Kerala) [India] Sept 5 (ANI): Ahmed Thanveer, a class IX student of Army Public School in Kannur city has been selected to watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 at space agency ISRO in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:45 IST

Andhra CM Reddy announces fight against illiteracy, felicitates teachers

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday vowed to abolish illiteracy in the state within five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:17 IST

J-K: Police busts illegal sex determination racket in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The district police on Thursday busted a racket involved in conducting illegal sex determination tests in a rented house in the district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:12 IST

Goa Swimmimg Association terminates coach Surajit Ghosh for...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The Goa Swimming Association on Thursday terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ghosh for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:09 IST

Congress, NCP to contest on 125 seats each in upcoming...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Thursday said that the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be contesting on 125 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More
iocl