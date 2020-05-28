Special court in Delhi reserves order on AAP MLA's bail plea in doctor's suicide case

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Wednesday reserved the order on the bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor in the national capital.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after listening to the arguments made by both sides decided to pass the order on Thursday at 4 pm while reserving the same.

Senior Advocate N Hariharan appearing for the petitioner submitted that Jarwal is a sitting MLA hence there is no apprehension of him absconding.

He also added that the veracity of the suicide note is a matter of the investigation and there might be a case, the same has been used as a tool to take revenge as the applicant acted heavily against the tanker mafia.

Whereas Public Prosecutor, advocate Manish Rawat opposed the bail plea and submitted that the allegations against him are very serious and there is a suicide letter too.

The plea was filed by advocates Ravi Drall and Mohd Irshad, who said that the allegations levied against the accused are completely false and fabricated and that the accused has no role in the unfortunate suicide of the deceased and Jarwal is equally pained by the death of the person.

"The applicant has never contacted the deceased or any of his family members either personally or through any other person, therefore, there is no question of threatening of demand for money," the bail plea stated.

The plea stated that the accused has been known for his fight against the tanker mafia and his efforts have helped the people of his constituency to get some relief from the problem of water shortage, which was artificially caused by the illegal sale and purchase of water tankers run by Delhi Jal Board by an organised syndicate of the water mafia.

It sought bail on humanitarian grounds saying that Jarwal, over the last one and half months, was busy in relief works in the Deoli constituency as he is the MLA of the constituency where food is distributed among 20,000 people approximately daily and sanitation drive is also carried out at all the residential areas under his authority.

A Delhi court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused persons in the abetment to the suicide of Dr Rajinder Singh, 52, who committed suicide by hanging himself on April 18.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had alleged that his father also supplied a water tanker to the DJB. He claimed that his father was in the business of supplying water tankers since 2007 and was upset because of monetary loss.

The family of the deceased had claimed the accused demanded money and failing which his payment was stopped. The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

