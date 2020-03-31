Special court rejects bail pleas of Varavara Rao, Shoma Sen in Bhima Koregaon case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A Special NIA court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen, both of whom are accused in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case.

The two accused had filed pleas for interim bail in the wake of coronavirus.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 while Sen was arrested in June 2018, along with five others, for their alleged ties with Naxals for inciting the violence.

On January 1, 2018, the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and injured several others, including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

