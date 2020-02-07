Special court reserves order on CC Thampi's plea seeking permission to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A special court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by businessman CC Thampi, who is currently out on bail in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the overseas properties related to Robert Vadra, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the order after concluding arguments and will pronounce his order at 4 pm today.

Thampi, who is a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, was recently granted bail in the matter on the condition that he can't go abroad without the permission of the court.

The NRI businessman has sought the court's permission to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for two weeks. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, has opposed Thampi's plea.

According to ED, Thampi, along with Sanjay Bhandari and Vadra had conspired to launder money.

Thampi, an NRI, and his three companies -- Holiday City Centre, Holiday Properties, and Holiday Bekal Resorts -- were on ED radar "under FEMA for an aggregate amount of Rs 288 crore".

The ED has booked Thampi, who has businesses extending across India and the UAE, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged wrongful approval for an engineering college in Thrissur by the All India Council for Technical Education in 2009. (ANI)

