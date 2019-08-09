Special court sends lobbyist Deepak Talwar to CBI custody in aviation scam case

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar to judicial custody in connection with the case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Link judge Arvind Kumar sent Talwar to the judicial custody till August 21 as the judge Anil Kumar Sisodia, who was hearing the case, was unavailable today.

Talwar was arrested by the CBI on July 29 and sent to CBI custody for interrogation after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by Justice Sisodia.

The CBI had submitted that it wants to ascertain the role of other persons and confront Talwar with voluminous documents and unearth the modus operandi.

Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities earlier this year, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.

The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses. (ANI)

