Special court sentences 5 to life-term in Ayanavaram rape case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A Mahila Court in Chennai sentenced 5 of the 15 convicts to a life term in Ayanavaram rape case, while one convict to 7 years imprisonment and nine others to 5 years jail term on Monday.

The case was tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court sentenced 4 convicts to rigorous imprisonment till death, another one to 14 years imprisonment.

While one convict has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and nine others to 5 years imprisonment.

On Saturday, the court had convicted 15 persons for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ayanavaram in the city.

The incident surfaced in July 2018 when 16 persons were arrested for raping an 11-year-old for over a period of seven months. Of the total 16 accused, one was acquitted.

In July 2018, the all-woman police in Ayanavaram had arrested 16 persons for the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired girl.

Following the arrest, Ravikumar (56), Suresh (32), Rajasekar (40), Sugumaran (65) and 11 others were arrested and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison. (ANI)

