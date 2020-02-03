Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A Mahila Court in Chennai sentenced 5 of the 15 convicts to a life term in Ayanavaram rape case, while one convict to 7 years imprisonment and nine others to 5 years jail term on Monday.
The case was tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The court sentenced 4 convicts to rigorous imprisonment till death, another one to 14 years imprisonment.
While one convict has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and nine others to 5 years imprisonment.
On Saturday, the court had convicted 15 persons for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ayanavaram in the city.
The incident surfaced in July 2018 when 16 persons were arrested for raping an 11-year-old for over a period of seven months. Of the total 16 accused, one was acquitted.
In July 2018, the all-woman police in Ayanavaram had arrested 16 persons for the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired girl.
Following the arrest, Ravikumar (56), Suresh (32), Rajasekar (40), Sugumaran (65) and 11 others were arrested and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison. (ANI)
Special court sentences 5 to life-term in Ayanavaram rape case
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:43 IST
