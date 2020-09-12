Special COVID-19 drive: DMRC counsels over 150 passengers, penalises 92

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday counselled over 150 passengers and penalised 92 passengers as part of its special drive to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations pertaining to COVID-19.



"DMRC today counselled over 150 passengers and penalised 92 passengers for Rs. 200/- each under section 59 of Delhi Metro O&M Act for creating nuisance when our teams tried to counsel them for not wearing masks/maintain social distancing during their travel inside trains," DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi metro's services were resumed on Monday in a phased manner after a gap of more than five months.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols. (ANI)

