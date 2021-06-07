Special COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Telangana for students going abroad for studies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Telangana Government on Saturday started a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for students who have to go abroad for their studies.

The special vaccination drive, which focuses on students who have to leave for foreign countries for their studies in the next two months, is being held under the supervision of the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Hyderabad.

Students have to bring their passport, student visa, official admission letter given by the respective university with them at the vaccination centres.

"A special drive has been initiated by the Government of Telangana to vaccinate the students who are about to leave for studies abroad. The eligible students can register themselves in the special website that has been started two days back," Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine Dr Shankar told ANI.

He mentioned that till now nearly about 7,000 students have registered for vaccination.

"On the first day, 350 slots have been given for students to get themselves vaccinated. The students are being administered Covishield as Covaxin is not recognised in several countries," the director said.

Dr Shankar informed that the beneficiary students will be administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after 4 weeks instead of 10 weeks.

"After the 2nd dose has been administered these students will be given a vaccination certificate," he said.

As per official data, as many as 64,17,283 vaccine doses have been administered across Telangana. (ANI)