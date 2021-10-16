Special COVID-19 vaccination drive to be launched in Dehradun on Oct 18

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): A special COVID-19 vaccination drive will be launched in Dehradun's main markets and shopping malls from October 18.

In order to increase the COVID-19 vaccinations, the District Administration, Health Department and Smart City Project Limited are doing innovative experiments to get the vaccination done through mobile teams in the Dehradun district's main markets and shopping malls.

This campaign will continue till November 2.



District Magistrate and CEO of Dehradun Smart City Limited Dr R Rajesh Kumar said the district has achieved 100 per cent vaccination with the first doses but only 50 per cent of beneficiaries have received both doses.

"Therefore the campaign will be held on October 18 considering this number. The purpose of the campaign is also that those who have not been vaccinated yet should be motivated to vaccinate them," he said.

Kumar said the residents will be rewarded for taking the second dose through a lucky draw sponsored by the smart city.

"The festival is fun only when the people have taken their second dose," the District Magistrate said. (ANI)

